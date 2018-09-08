Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kim Jong-un primed for unification of two Koreas, says Russian senate speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 16:44 UTC+3 PYONGYANG

"We expect the talks between the two Koreas to be fruitful," Valentina Matviyenko said

PYONGYANG, September 8. /TASS/. Kim Jong-un is primed for unification of North and South Korea, Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said following a meeting with the North Korean leader on Saturday.

"We expect the talks between the two Koreas to be fruitful," she said, noting that both the humanitarian area and "joint economic projects" are of great importance. "This will also tie the countries, that being a gradual shift to unification (of the two Koreas - TASS)," Matviyenko said.

"The North Korean leader is primed to move in this direction, towards unification of the two Koreas," she said, adding though that "certain regional and extra-regional players are not interested in unification of the two Koreas as someone wants to use it to manipulate and hold positions in the region." "But South Korea’s President and (the leader of) North Korea are primed to move in this direction," she emphasized.

