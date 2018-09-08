Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North Korean people achieve successes despite sanctions - Matviyenko

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 8:08 UTC+3

The Russian senate speaker pointed out that the North Korean capital had changed a lot since her previous visit in 2005

Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko

Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko

© Michael Klimentiev/TASS

PYONGYANG, September 8. /TASS/. The North Korean people have been achieving successes despite the sanctions pressure, which deserves respect, Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with President of the Presidium of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam in Pyongyang.

"Your country’s people, who have been working to ensure the country’s development despite all sanctions, deserve great respect," Matviyenko said.

The Russian senate speaker pointed out that the North Korean capital had changed a lot since her previous visit in 2005. According to her, new districts and streets have been built and the city infrastructure has improved.

Matviyenko told reporters earlier that she would convey Russian President Vladimir Putin’s letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Visit to North Korea

On Saturday, the Russian senate speaker held a meeting with North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Chairman Choe Thae-bok and thanked the country’s authorities for inviting her to celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s founding.

"I would like to congratulate you and the people of North Korea on this anniversary and thank you for the warm welcome," Matviyenko said.

Earlier in the day, the Federation Council delegation led by Matviyenko laid flowers at the monuments of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, as well as at a monument to Soviet soldiers.

The Russian delegation includes a number of senators, namely Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Chairmanb Konstantin Kosachev and Defense and Security Committee chief Viktor Bondarev.

The delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Friday night and will conclude the visit on September 10.

