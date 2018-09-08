Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Houthis’ absence from consultations on Yemen points to lack of trust - Russian ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 5:32 UTC+3 GENEVA

"The war in Yemen has been going on for three and a half years and both parties have developed a large number of concerns," Russian Ambassador to Yemen Vladimir Dedushkin said

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, September 8. /TASS/. The absence of Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement members from the Geneva consultations on Yemen points to the lack of trust between the parties to the conflict, Russian Ambassador to Yemen Vladimir Dedushkin, who is taking part in events related to the consultations, told reporters.

"The war in Yemen has been going on for three and a half years and both parties have developed a large number of concerns," he said, adding that "unfortunately, the lack of trust is always an issue in negotiations."

A Yemeni government delegation arrived in Geneva on Wednesday. Dedushkin explained that the Houthis, who were expected to arrive from Sana’a, "remember previous consultations, particularly those held in Kuwait" two years ago. A Houthi delegation was unable to return to Sana’a for three months then. "They had to remain in Muskat because the Saudi-led coalition controlling Yemen’s air space was reluctant to allow their flight to fly to Sana’a," the Russian ambassador noted.

In this regard, Houthi delegation members "are concerned that the situation may repeat" and demand guarantees that they will be able to return to Sana. "United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths is discussing guarantees with the Sana’a delegation, as well as with representatives of the countries, including Russia, that act as sponsors of the Yemeni political process," Dedushkin said, adding that "this group of 19 countries is participating in the Geneva event."

"I have been maintaining contacts with both delegations," he went on to say. "Martin Griffiths is grateful for our assistance. Various aspects of the Sana’a delegation’s visit are currently under consideration," the Russian ambassador noted, adding that "every possible effort is being made."

 

Geneva consultations

 

Consultations on Yemen, involving both parties to the conflict, were scheduled to begin in Geneva on September 6 but only a Yemeni government delegation has arrived in Switzerland so far, while members of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement are reluctant to leave the country’s capital of Sana’a, demanding guarantees that they will not be stopped on the way to Geneva and will be able to return to Yemen after the consultations. Meanwhile, the absence of a Houthi delegation has jeopardized the UN-sponsored consultations between the parties to the Yemen conflict, which were scheduled to begin on September 6. The UN special envoy expects the consultations to help resume the political process.

 

Yemen conflict

 

The war between Yemen’s government, recognized by the global community, and the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah group has been raging since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country at the request of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. Saudi Arabia, supported by the air forces of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is involved in a military operation against the rebels. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan are also part of the coalition.

The president had to leave the country’s capital of Sana’a and it is now controlled by the Houthis, as well as Yemen’s largest Red Sea port of Hodeida.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia helping Syria modernize its air defense system, ambassador says
2
Putin: Russia has proof that militants prepare provocations with chemical weapons in Syria
3
Russia’s deputy UN envoy calls for taking actual situation in Syria’s Idlib into account
4
Houthis’ absence from consultations on Yemen points to lack of trust - Russian ambassador
5
Press review: Italy’s ‘trump card’ with Russia and US ‘mission creep’ in Syria
6
Putin hopes terrorists in Idlib will wisen up and lay down arms
7
Russia’s Northern Fleet testing new military equipment in Arctic
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT