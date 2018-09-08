Houthis’ absence from consultations on Yemen points to lack of trust - Russian ambassador

GENEVA, September 8. /TASS/. The absence of Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement members from the Geneva consultations on Yemen points to the lack of trust between the parties to the conflict, Russian Ambassador to Yemen Vladimir Dedushkin, who is taking part in events related to the consultations, told reporters.

"The war in Yemen has been going on for three and a half years and both parties have developed a large number of concerns," he said, adding that "unfortunately, the lack of trust is always an issue in negotiations."

A Yemeni government delegation arrived in Geneva on Wednesday. Dedushkin explained that the Houthis, who were expected to arrive from Sana’a, "remember previous consultations, particularly those held in Kuwait" two years ago. A Houthi delegation was unable to return to Sana’a for three months then. "They had to remain in Muskat because the Saudi-led coalition controlling Yemen’s air space was reluctant to allow their flight to fly to Sana’a," the Russian ambassador noted.

In this regard, Houthi delegation members "are concerned that the situation may repeat" and demand guarantees that they will be able to return to Sana. "United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths is discussing guarantees with the Sana’a delegation, as well as with representatives of the countries, including Russia, that act as sponsors of the Yemeni political process," Dedushkin said, adding that "this group of 19 countries is participating in the Geneva event."

"I have been maintaining contacts with both delegations," he went on to say. "Martin Griffiths is grateful for our assistance. Various aspects of the Sana’a delegation’s visit are currently under consideration," the Russian ambassador noted, adding that "every possible effort is being made."

Geneva consultations

Consultations on Yemen, involving both parties to the conflict, were scheduled to begin in Geneva on September 6 but only a Yemeni government delegation has arrived in Switzerland so far, while members of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement are reluctant to leave the country’s capital of Sana’a, demanding guarantees that they will not be stopped on the way to Geneva and will be able to return to Yemen after the consultations. Meanwhile, the absence of a Houthi delegation has jeopardized the UN-sponsored consultations between the parties to the Yemen conflict, which were scheduled to begin on September 6. The UN special envoy expects the consultations to help resume the political process.

Yemen conflict

The war between Yemen’s government, recognized by the global community, and the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah group has been raging since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country at the request of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. Saudi Arabia, supported by the air forces of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is involved in a military operation against the rebels. Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan are also part of the coalition.

The president had to leave the country’s capital of Sana’a and it is now controlled by the Houthis, as well as Yemen’s largest Red Sea port of Hodeida.