Russia’s deputy UN envoy calls for taking actual situation in Syria’s Idlib into account

UNITED NATIONS, September 8. /TASS/. Friday’s informal meeting on Syria, which involved a number of the United Nations Security Council member states, was aimed at creating "a virtual reality" concerning the situation in the Idlib province rather than at outlining practical steps to resolve the issue, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Vladimir Safronkov told TASS.

Following a UN Security Council session on the situation in Idlib, Security Council members held an Arria formula meeting, which allows them to exchange views with civil society activists. The meeting, arranged by eight European countries, including both permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council (Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden), also involved members of the Syrian Negotiations Commission.

"I have a feeling that it is some kind of diplomatic fiction aimed at creating a virtual reality concerning Idlib," Safronkov said when asked what was the reason for the meeting. The Russian diplomat added that "the meeting had nothing to do with practical activities aimed at resolving the Syria issue." "The Geneva process is a priority," he reiterated.

According to the Russian deputy envoy, "such meetings targeting the public… prove that some of our partners have their own agenda, to put it mildly." "I kindly addressed the opposition members saying I understand they seek to ensure their country’s integrity because they have seen how many states were destroyed and it became impossible to put them back together," Safronkov said.

"Everyone wonders why the Astana format is effective," he went on to say. "I always say that it is based on the actual situation on the ground," he added. According to the Russian deputy envoy, he pointed out at the meeting that when the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 was being developed, "an understanding was reached that there is no place for terrorism in Syria." "The main issue with Idlib is that it is the last terrorist stronghold and there is a need to tackle it because the longer they [terrorists - TASS] remain there, the more the situation deteriorates in Syria’s neighboring countries," Safronkov noted.

In this regard, he said that the recent events in the southwestern de-escalation zone "showed that if there is cooperation, issues are resolved and no blood is spilled." Moscow "always cooperates" with others in resolving conflicts, the diplomat said. He was confident that if Western countries worked together with Russia, Syrian opposition members would have been separated from terrorists a long time ago. "In today’s politics, it is impossible to be guided by one’s personal likes and dislikes, you have to take reality into consideration," Safronkov concluded.

Situation in Idlib

Idlib is the only Syrian province still controlled by illegal armed groups. In 2017, a de-escalation zone was established in the region, where militants reluctant to lay down their arms can move together with their families. According to United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, Idlib currently hosts about 10,000 militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra and Al-Qaeda terror groups (both outlawed in Russia). Russia expects the United States to facilitate the separation of opposition members from terrorists in the Idlib province but it has not happened yet.

Washington says that the Syrian government forces may carry out a chemical weapons attack in Idlib and warned that such actions will have serious consequences. Moscow believes that these statements point to preparations for a new attack on Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on August 25 that militants were making preparations together with British intelligence services to stage a chemical weapons attack in the Idlib province and blame it on the Syrian government.