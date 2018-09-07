Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat slams Western calls for cooperation over Skripal case as absurd

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 14:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry even had to publish its requests addressed to the British side, Maria Zakharova said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dismissed as absurd the recent calls upon Russia coming from a number of Western countries for cooperation with Britain over the Skripal affair.

"Yesterday’s statement by a number of countries at the UN Security Council’s meeting in which they urge Russia to start interaction with the British investigation looked totally absurd. Absolutely, it’s a looking glass world. It begins to look like sheer nonsense. We even had to publish our requests addressed to the British side. True, this does not quite match the diplomatic rules, but the things that London has been doing do not agree with any practice at all," Zakharova told a news briefing on Friday.

Read also

Russia seeks to quickly identify suspects in Skripal case, hopes for London’s help

Russian lawmaker doubts London’s ‘Skripal’ suspects are legitimate, could be ‘actors’

Skripal saga's authors are good storytellers, says Lavrov

Kremlin says Russia not involved in Skripal affair at any level

Yulia Skripal plans to return to Russia after father completes treatment, says cousin

On September 6, Germany, Canada, the United States and France issued a joint statement to demand that Russia should begin to cooperate in the investigation of the Salisbury incident. In the meantime, Moscow declared its readiness to interact with London over the Skripal affair from the outset.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday briefed the British parliament on some conclusions of the probe into the Salisbury incident to declare that two Russians whom the British special services regarded as GRU agents were suspected of an attempt on the Skripals’ lives. According to the investigators, the two men were moving about the country with passports issued in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

If the British version of the incident is to be believed, former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia of spying for Britain, and his daughter Yulia were affected by a Novichok class nerve agent in Salisbury. London argued that Moscow was highly likely involved in the incident. Russia strongly dismissed all speculations on that score, adding that programs for making such a substance had never existed in the Soviet Union or Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Skripal poisoning case
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia seeks to quickly identify suspects in Skripal case, hopes for London’s help
2
Putin urges tighter cooperation by special services, military with Iran, Turkey
3
Russian diplomat slams Western calls for cooperation over Skripal case as absurd
4
US intercepts two Russian strategic bombers near Alaska — media
5
Defense ministry confirms US F-22 jets escorted Russian strategic bombers over Arctic
6
Russia manages to return economy to growth despite sanctions and crises — PM Medvedev
7
If US imposes sanctions against India over S-400 deal, all three countries lose — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT