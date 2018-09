TEHRAN, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to the trilateral Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit.

The negotiations, which focus on the situation in Syria, are being held in Tehran’s International Conference Center.

Taking part in the meeting were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov.