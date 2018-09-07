Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian upper house speaker Matviyenko to pay official visit to N. Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 0:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

She will represent Russia at festive events to mark the 70th anniversary of North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Federation Council Chair Valentina Matviyenko will embark on an official visit to North Korea on Friday, the press service of the Russian parliament’s upper chamber said in a statement.

"Upon instructions from the Russian president, I will represent our country at festive events to mark the 70th anniversary of creating the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," the statement quoted Matviyenko as saying.

She is scheduled to meet with Supreme People's Assembly (North Korean parliament) Speaker Choe Thae Bok and President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong Nam.

Matviyenko will lead the Federation Council delegation that includes International Affairs Committee Chair Konstantin Kosachev, Defense and Security Committee Chair Viktor Bondarev, Regulations Committee Chair Andrei Kutepov, Federative, Regional and Local Policies and North Affairs Committee Chair Oleg Melnichenko and Irkutsk Region Governor Sergei Levchenko.

The Soviet Union was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with North Korea in 1948. The republic’s 70th anniversary will be celebrated on September 9.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US diplomat reiterates that Washington will not left chemical attack in Idlib unanswered
2
Russia, US did not break off contacts on Syria — diplomat
3
If US imposes sanctions against India over S-400 deal, all three countries lose — expert
4
Inconsistencies in UK investigation of Skripal case are ‘through the roof’ — diplomat
5
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
6
Russian military conducts more than 50 battle exercises during Mediterranean drills
7
US and allies gear up to invade Venezuela, expert warns
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT