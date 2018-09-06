First amendments to pension bill proposed by Putin submitted to State Duma

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The amendments on early retirement for Russians with many years of work experience and keeping the current term of granting the investment part of state pension have been submitted to the State Duma, Secretary of the United Russia’s General Council Andrei Turchak said on Thursday.

"Today the first package of amendments by the United Russia on the pension legislation was submitted to the State Duma. It was authored by 31 lawmakers of the State Duma and one member of the Federation Council," Turchak said.

Under these amendments, Russian men with 42 years of work experience and women with 37 years of work experience have the right to retire two years earlier. The term for granting the investment part of pension will remain the same - 60 years for men and 55 years for women.

Pension reform

The draft bill on amendments to the national pension system submitted by the government to the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, stipulated a gradual increase in the retirement age to 65 for men (by 2028) and to 63 for women (by 2034).

President Vladimir Putin said earlier in a televised address to the nation that he supported the much-talked about reforms to the pension system in general, but noted that the relevant draft bill required serious revisions. He suggested setting the retirement age at 60 for women and at 65 for men. The head of state also said he thought it necessary to double the unemployment benefit for pre-retirement age individuals since 2019, introduce preferential retirement in the age of 50-57 for mothers with many children and keep land tax and real property tax benefits for citizens at the level of the current retirement age. Putin also pointed to the necessity of introducing employer’s liability for unjustified dismissal or refusal to employ pre-retirement age individuals.