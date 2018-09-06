Russian, Sudanese security chiefs discuss war on terror

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Director of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service Salah Abdallah Saleh discussed anti-terror fight at talks in Moscow on Thursday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Salah Abdallah Saleh discussed the issues of security cooperation between Russia and Sudan. Special focus was made on countering terrorist threat in the Middle East and Africa," the Russian Security Council’s press service said.

The sides also stressed that Russia and Sudan coordinate approaches on a broad range of international and regional issues. "Both states have long-term relations of friendship and many years of cooperation in various areas based on the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in domestic affairs," it said.