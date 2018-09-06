Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Spanish PM discuss Russian-EU relations — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 13:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed over the phone with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez bilateral cooperation and relations between Russia and the European Union, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"During the discussion on the issues of the bilateral agenda the sides expressed mutual interest in further developing cooperation in political, economic and cultural and humanitarian areas," the statement said. "The sides also discussed Russian-EU relations."

Putin and the Spanish premier also agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

The phone conversation was held at the initiative of the Spanish side.

