Cyprus to hold consultations at EU over Syrian refugees’ return - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Cyprus plans to hold consultations with EU leading nations over the return of Syrian refugees to homeland, Nikolai Burtsev from the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday at a meeting of the center for refugees’ return to Syria.

Burtsev has noted that Nicosia’s attitude to the Russian refugee stance is largely favorable and Cyprus hails Moscow’s efforts to seek peace for Syria.

"Along with this, they emphasize that local authorities are set to be guided by the EU common position over the issue. That is why, before making a decision about a possibility of holding expert consultations with our country, they want to hold preliminary probing at the European institutions and the EU leading states," Burtsev said.