Russia to provide information on Skripal case to international community — ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 21:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow is planning to provide information on the Skripal case to the international community, the Russian Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow is planning to provide information on the Skripal case to the international community, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed on Wednesday.

"In the nearest future, we will familiarize the international community with the history of this issue. We will do it in New York and in The Hague. We are sure that the attempts of the British to find pretexts for further attacks on us will come to an end sooner rather than later," the ministry stated.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and British lab at Porton Down are both unable to name the country of origin of the chemical agent used in the Salisbury and Amesbury incidents, the ministry said. 

"We state once again that neither the OPCW, nor the lab at Porton Down are able to determine the country of origin of chemical agents from Salisbury and Amesbury. The work on chemical compounds of this kind has been underway for several dozens of years in various countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands," the ministry noted.

Foreign policy Skripal poisoning case
