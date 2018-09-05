No preparations for Putin-Trump summit yet — aide

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov has not hypothetically ruled out a meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on the sidelines of international forums, but noted that no practical preparations for a new summit were underway.

"We have not begun preparations for such a meeting yet, although we have information and materials about the international forums scheduled for the end of 2018 and for next year," Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"I cannot rule out that the leaders might seize an opportunity of staying together in one venue or another for a bilateral meeting," he added. "However, those are just hypothetical assumptions, since no practical preparations are underway and also it should be specified which events the US and Russian presidents will attend."

Putin and Trump held talks in Helsinki on July 16. Afterwards, Putin hailed the results of the summit, but pointed out that nobody had expected to find all solutions to the crisis in the two countries’ relations during the two-hour talks.

"I assess it [meeting with Trump] positively, and I believe it was useful," the Russian president said. "Nobody supposed we would manage to settle all controversial issues in a two-hour conversation."

"President Trump voiced his position on those issues, while I voiced mine," Putin said. "But an exchange of opinions, a direct conversation is always very useful," the Russian leader added.