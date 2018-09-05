Putin and Abe to hold talks and visit Mazda plant in Vladivostok on September 10 — aide

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold bilateral talks on September 10 on the eve of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), by presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"On September 10, the Russian president will start a series of bilateral meetings (on the sidelines of the EEF) by holding talks with the Japanese leader," the presidential aide said.

According to him, before that meeting Putin and Abe will visit of the Mazda engine plant in Vladivostok.

The negotiations themselves will be held first in a small format and later will involve the delegations. The meeting will result in signing joint documents and the leaders will make statements for the media.

According to the aide, the agenda of the meeting will include such issues as the peace treaty between Russia and Japan, current international and regional issues, including the situation on the Korean peninsula and in the whole in the Asia-Pacific region.

As for the peace treaty, Ushakov noted that its signing requires "an appropriate atmosphere of trust and cooperation" and for this purpose it is necessary to further develop bilateral contacts and cooperation in various areas.

"We proceed from the fact that the Kuril Islands were transferred to the Soviet Union and Russia following the results of the Second World War. They legally passed in accordance with international agreements, and on the basis of this axiom, we are talking with Japanese representatives," he said adding that the conversations are held on different levels. The most detailed consultations are held on the level of foreign ministries, he said.

According to the official, at the meeting of Putin and Abe are also to discuss joint economic activities on the Kuril Islands.

Speaking about trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Japan, the presidential aide noted that in 2017 bilateral trade "for the first time in the last few years entered the growth trajectory," and increased by 13.9% to $18.3 bln. In the first half of this year, the trade grew by 20% year-on-year, he added.