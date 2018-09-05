Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to hold bilateral talks with Erdogan, Rouhani, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 17:46 UTC+3

Tehran will become a platform for the talks

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on September 7 on sidelines of the Syria summit, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Tehran will become a platform for bilateral talks. We are planning three bilateral meetings for our president - with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as separate talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Along with this, there will be a bilateral meeting with Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," he said.

Syria, Idlib

Press review: Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani to talk in Tehran and secret UN Syria memo leaked

Speaking about the issues, which are expected to be touched upon at the talks with the Iranian supreme leader and president, Ushakov pointed out that "there will be both Syria and various aspects of bilateral cooperation, along with the situation with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), taking into account the US’ withdrawal from the deal."

According to Ushakov, Putin and Erdogan will focus on bilateral cooperation and "will have a specific conversation about the situation at the Syrian platform."

The Kremlin official added that the two presidents maintained intensive contacts, in particular, they "are in ongoing phone dialogue, as Putin and Erdogan have communicated by phone 17 times this year.".

