Lavrov calls Russian election meddling claims disrespect for US voters

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Those who claim that Russia meddled in the US presidential election disrespect the choice of US voters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program of Russia’s Channel One TV.

"We respect the US people and their choice," Lavrov stressed. "Those who spread these ideas and rumors [on Russian meddling in the US election] do not respect the US choice at all. Those who attribute this to the Russian meddling do no respect their own people and their voters," he said.

Russia has offered to set up a working group on cyber security to dispel this suspicion, but the proposals still remain on the table, according to Lavrov.

"Our positions are fair and open, we suggest holding a mutual dialogue. We offered the Americans to sign a document or adopt a document without signing it, where we undertook commitments to start talks on strategic stability, anti-terror fight and cyber security to allay mutual concerns, including on domestic processes, such as elections," he said. "So far, we don’t see a reaction to this.".