Confrontation in Russia-US relations is tightening, says Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Confrontation and strains in relations between Russia and the United States are growing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As for the political heat and rhetoric that go beyond what used to be considered as diplomatic courtesy not long ago, confrontation and strains are augmenting," he said in an interview with the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) on Russian Channel One TV.

"The United States initiated NATO’s movement towards our borders not merely through admittance of new members from among Russia’s neighbors but also in the format of deployment of military infrastructure along our borders," he said.

Washington is using the dollar as a tool to exert pressure in violation of its liabilities, Lavrov added.

"The most vivid example [of the rules US is inviting to be guided] is the dollar, the international currency system. Is it a rule? I think it is. Everyone has accepted it, has been living with this rule for years hoping the US would respect its liabilities of the issuer of this key global reserve currency," he said.

"What is now happening to the dollar? Washington is manipulating the dollar at its discretion," he added.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the United States is using the dollar as an instrument when "it wants to punish anyone." "They immediately stop servicing any dollar-denominated banking operations. Notably, they do that not only in respect of a country they want to punish but also in respect of all others who has these or those relations with it," he noted.