Moscow vows to warn US, if it violates Russia’s electoral legislation

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow will notify Washington, if US tech companies violate Russia’s electoral legislation, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Andrei Nesterenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will inform our American partners about the fact that actions by their media make it possible to say that they are close to violating Russia’s legislation," he said answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

Moscow registers Washington’s attempts to interfere in Russia’s elections, he said.

"Of course," he said, answering a question from a TASS correspondent on whether Moscow registers US attempts to meddle in Russia’s elections. "The electoral sovereignty concept should be a principle used by all civilized states."