Russia calls on OPCW not to ignore reports about possible provocation in Syria’s Idlib

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 03, 21:43 UTC+3
THE HAGUE, September 3. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) must not overlook reports about a provocation with the use of chemical weapons that is being prepared in Syria’s Idlib governorate, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told TASS on Monday.

"Western countries are seeking to politicize the OPCW," he said.

He said that in the situation with the plotted provocation the OPCW "could raise its voice as a specialized international organization to stress the inadmissibility of such provocations and insist on discussing all the matters in a businesslike manner."

