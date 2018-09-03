Putin has no plans to visit North Korea on September 9 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not scheduled to pay a visit to North Korea, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on reports that the Russian leader’s visit to Pyongyang may be held on September 9.

"There are no plans for such a trip," Peskov said.

On September 9, Pyongyang is due to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the country’s foundation.

According to Peskov, there are also no plans for a meeting between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East, on September 11-13.

"So far, the North Korean side has not notified us about the leader’s plans to accept President Putin’s invitation [to visit Russia]," he said.