Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov: Russia moving to make visa waiver agreements with all countries

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 03, 13:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Consistent steps aimed at making visa waiver agreements with all countries are a very important foreign policy trend, Lavrov noted

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Russia is ready to abolish visas for some categories of Turkish citizens

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Steps to make visa waiver agreements with all countries are an important part of Russia’s foreign policy activities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing students and lecturers at a Moscow State Institute of International Relations event marking the beginning of a new academic year on Monday.

"Consistent steps aimed at making visa waiver agreements with all countries are a very important foreign policy trend. We have already made such agreements with about one-third of countries that we cooperate with. Another one-third of countries have eased visa restrictions that made the life of our citizens travelling abroad easier," Lavrov said.

At the same time, the Russian top diplomat said that "we would definitely like to move forward faster in all these areas."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin says Zakharchenko’s murder does not mean Russia’s withdrawal from Minsk process
2
Press review: Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani to talk in Tehran and secret UN Syria memo leaked
3
‘US coddling of Israel’s interests prolongs’ conflict in Syria, says top Syrian envoy
4
Europe to become first export market for Russia’s Aurus vehicles
5
Top French diplomat says Assad won Syrian war
6
Syrian air defenses repel missile attack at airbase near Damascus, say TV channels
7
Russia concerned about situation in Armenia — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT