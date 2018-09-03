Nothing irreparable in Russian-British relations, Lavrov believes

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The current crisis in Moscow-London relations is not irreparable, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Britain and we do not share anything irreparable. All those events that caused a drastic cooling, if not a freeze of all relations, belong with the ‘highly likely’ class," he told an audience of students and teachers at the Foreign Ministry’s MGIMO university on the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year on Monday.

Lavrov said that Russia and Britain had many common interests, "which have been artificially pushed aside."

"Take the murder of [the former FSB officer Alexander] Litvinenko. The investigation has been classified and we still have no information about it. Take the killings of many other Russians including [Russian businessman Nikolai] Glushkov, [businessman Alexander] Perepelichny and the affair of Skripals (former GRU Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia - TASS). A Russian citizen and her father, who has dual citizenship, have not been allowed to appear in public for three months now, if I’m not wrong. What has happened to them? Where are they? We have very many questions. But let me say once again: this sophisticated and cynical ‘highly likely’ policy is very regrettable, for it undermines the opportunities of our normal relations on the basis of mutual benefit," Lavrov said.