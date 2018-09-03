Upper house speaker: united international front needed to defeat terrorism

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The global community needs to shape a common and integral system of counter-terrorism measures presenting a united international front against it, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said in a statement on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity in the Fight Against Terrorism marked in Russia on Monday.

"The scope of this transnational phenomenon dictates to the world community the need to take the most effective countermeasures, building a common and integral counteraction system," she noted. According to Matviyenko, terrorist attacks entail economic and political losses, and that likewise "exerts unprecedented psychological pressure on people."

"It is necessary to realize that only by presenting a single counterterrorism front, building a constructive dialogue between politicians, religious leaders and representatives of civil society, actively involving the media and social movements, will we be able to win a confident and final victory over this global evil," Matviyenko stressed.

She noted that "in recent years, thanks to countries’ consolidated efforts, the rate of terrorism-related crime has been declining steadily, and the number of terrorist attacks has decreased." Russia "is doing everything it can to shield humanity from this disaster, to eradicate terrorism ideology as such," the speaker concluded.

Day of Solidarity in the Fight Against Terrorism was established in accordance with the Federal Law "On Days of Military Glory (Victorious Days) of Russia" last amended on July 21, 2005. This memorable date is timed to the tragic events that took place in Beslan (Russia’s North Ossetia-Alania Region) on September 1-3, 2004, known as the Beslan school siege. The act of terrorism, unprecedented in its cruelty, left more than 300 people dead, most of them women and children. On that day, victims of terror attacks and law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty are remembered throughout the country.