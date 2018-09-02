Putin preparing for meetings on sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for talks scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 11-13, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Preparations for the Eastern Economic Forum are underway. Putin will be in Vladivostok in a week. It is a very big and representative event. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be among the guests. South Korea’s Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon will continue contacts with our president. Mongolia’s president will attend the forum too," Peskov told the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin’s schedule for the coming week is rather busy. "Putin will continue to work with acting heads of those regions that are to hold elections in September. There will be visits by foreign guests. We will receive guests from Vietnam. There will be a foreign visit. I’d prefer to refrain from details but preparations for it are underway," Peskov said.

The fourth Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 11 through September 13. TASS is its general information partner, official photo hosting agency and moderator of the investment projects’ presentation zone.