Putin’s aide calls late PM of Donetsk republic real hero

DONETSK, September 2. /TASS/. The Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR], Alexander Zakharchenko, who died on Friday in a terrorist explosion in Donetsk, was a tough guy and a real hero who selflessly devoted himself to resolving the problems of rank-and-file people, President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladislav Surkov said in an address published on Sunday.

"On this difficult day, I will tell you once again what I told you on your birthdays, namely, that you a real tough guy, a real hero, and that it is a great honor to be your friend," the address said.

"You are always in a hurry, Sasha [the familiar first name from Alexander - TASS] - from your office to the frontline, from the frontline to the miners, then to the farmers, then to the opening of a school," Surkov said. "But could you do otherwise when the problems, the solution of which people expected from you, were so many?"

"It is too early, but if there is no other way out, I will tell you what I always did: bye, brother, and take care," he indicated.

Alexander Zakharchenko died on Friday from an explosion in a downtown restaurant in Donetsk. His bodyguard died, too.

Another twelve persons, including the tax and duties minister of the DPR, Alexander Timofeyev, were wounded.