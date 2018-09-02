Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin’s aide calls late PM of Donetsk republic real hero

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 02, 9:38 UTC+3 DONETSK

Vladislav Surkov said that "it is a great honor to be Zakharchenko's friend"

Share
1 pages in this article
President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladislav Surkov

President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladislav Surkov

© Alexei Druzhinin/TASS

DONETSK, September 2. /TASS/. The Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR], Alexander Zakharchenko, who died on Friday in a terrorist explosion in Donetsk, was a tough guy and a real hero who selflessly devoted himself to resolving the problems of rank-and-file people, President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladislav Surkov said in an address published on Sunday.

"On this difficult day, I will tell you once again what I told you on your birthdays, namely, that you a real tough guy, a real hero, and that it is a great honor to be your friend," the address said.

"You are always in a hurry, Sasha [the familiar first name from Alexander - TASS] - from your office to the frontline, from the frontline to the miners, then to the farmers, then to the opening of a school," Surkov said. "But could you do otherwise when the problems, the solution of which people expected from you, were so many?"

"It is too early, but if there is no other way out, I will tell you what I always did: bye, brother, and take care," he indicated.

Alexander Zakharchenko died on Friday from an explosion in a downtown restaurant in Donetsk. His bodyguard died, too.

Another twelve persons, including the tax and duties minister of the DPR, Alexander Timofeyev, were wounded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey will not ask for permission to buy S-400 missile systems - Erdogan
2
Japanese PM says hoping for detailed discussion with Putin in Vladivostok
3
Some 200 thousand people take part in Zakharchenko’s funeral procession in Donetsk
4
Syrian air defenses repel missile attack at airbase near Damascus, say TV channels
5
Murmansk-based ship with 19 Russians aboard arrested in Denmark
6
Putin congratulates Russia’s head coach Cherchesov on his 55th anniversary
7
Putin, Medvedev bid final farewell to venerated Russian crooner Kobzon
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT