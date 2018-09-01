Prime Minister Medvedev calls the murder of DNR head Zakharchenko "a cynical crime"

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expressed deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Alexander Zakharchenko, who was killed on Friday as a result of an explosion in one of the restaurants in Donetsk. The relevant statement was published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers on Saturday.

In the telegram sent to relatives Zakharchenko the Russian Prime Minister said that "the leader of Donbass was killed as a result of a cynical crime."

Medvedev also noted that "Alexander Zakharchenko never betrayed his principles, always stuck to his guns, was a courageous and principled politician."

Alexander Zakharchenko, who had been Prime Minister of the DPR since 2014, died in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on Friday. He was 42 years old. The blast left two people dead and nine injured, including DPR minister of taxes and duties, Alexander Timofeyev, and the head of a local youth organization, Natalya Volkova. DPR Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Trapeznikov, who was appointed acting head of the republic, said law enforcement agencies have already detained several suspects in the blast, who confirmed the Kiev government’s involvement. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier denied any role in the blast.