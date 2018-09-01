Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin plans to attend East Asia Summit - Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 15:41 UTC+3

The East Asia Summit is scheduled to be held in Singapore on November 11-15

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin is going to take part in the East Asia Summit.

"Yes, it is planned," the Kremlin spokesman said answering a question from a TASS correspondent.

The East Asia Summit is scheduled to be held in Singapore on November 11-15. It is expected to bring together representatives of ten countries - Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Invitations have also been sent to Russia, the US, India, China, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
