It is premature to talk about Putin-Trump meeting in Paris - Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 15:36 UTC+3

On Friday, the White House press service confirmed that the US leader would pay a visit to Paris on November 11

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes it is premature to talk about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump during the celebrations to mark the end of WWI.

"We do not know whether Putin will be in Paris, whether Trump will be in Paris, so it is premature and impossible to talk about that now," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

On Friday, the White House press service confirmed that the US leader would pay a visit to Paris on November 11. He plans to take part in the celebrations dedicated to the centennial of the end of WWI, the White House explained.

