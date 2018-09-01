Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Joint statement to give fresh impetus to Moscow-Baku relations - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 14:07 UTC+3

Russian President stressed that Russia and Azerbaijan have strong bonds of friendship and cooperation

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects the joint statement by the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan signed on Saturday to give a fresh impetus to relations between Moscow and Baku.

"I am certain that today’s talks attended by the heads of the key government agencies and businesspeople will give an additional impetus to the further development of the entire range of Russian-Azerbaijani ties. That’s precisely what the joint statement with Azerbaijan’s president signed today is aimed at, as well as a substantial package of intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements," the Russian leader told reporters following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

According to Putin, the meeting was held in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere. He stressed that Russia and Azerbaijan have strong bonds of friendship and cooperation. In his view, relations between the two countries are mutually beneficial and are based on the principles of partnership, good-neighborliness, respect and trust.

The Russian president specifically mentioned the joint plan of action to develop the key areas of cooperation. "This document includes the so-called roadmaps on such important issues as building up trade and investment, creating transport routes and expanding humanitarian cooperation, including cultural and tourism exchanges," he noted.

