Lavrov slams US authorities for conniving with Russophobes

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The US authorities are trying to connive with Russophobes, this situation cannot be called normal, this is a sad page in the US history, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya-1’s Vesti v Subbotu (Saturday News) program.

"There is no doubt that there are many politicians in the US, including politicians currently in office and administration employees, who are fully aware of the abnormality of the current situation when any step is controlled to see how Russophobes will react to it," he noted. "I believe this is just a sad page in the US history."

When asked whether he feels like communicating with the US secretary of state after another round of sanctions, Lavrov explained that "it’s our job whether we like that or not." "We must work with all of our counterparts, whatever problems in relations emerge," he said.

"We always evaluate our partners’ actions impartially when we disagree with them, but we never slam the door," he stressed.

The sanctions pressure the United States has been trying to exert on Russia will stymie relations but there is always a way out of an impasse, Lavrov said.

"This is not the first time that we point out that it is counterproductive to increase sanctions pressure failing to present facts to justify restrictions, as it will stymie relations. However, there is always a way out of an impasse," Lavrov stressed.

"As soon as our partners are ready to launch a conversation based on mutual respect and take our interests into account, we will be open to dialogue," the Russian top diplomat added.

On August 27, the US administration imposed new sanctions on Moscow over its alleged involvement in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. The new restrictions ban the supply of dual-use products to Russia, as well as the export of all sensitive goods and technologies related to the United States’ national security and also oil and gas industry electronics and technologies.