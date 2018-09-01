Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Aliyev to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 11:52 UTC+3

Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been going on since 1992

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, September 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has said he plans to discuss ways of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Today we will discuss issues related to the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and regional problems," he said at the beginning of negotiations with the Russian leader.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region declared departure from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During the 1992-1993 armed conflict Azerbaijan lost control over Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring regions.

Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been going on since 1992. Russia, the US and France are co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that acts as a mediator in resolving the crisis.

