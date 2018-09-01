Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin’s contacts with acting DPR head not planned yet

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 11:50 UTC+3

Russian President offered his condolences on Zakharchenko’s death on Friday

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans no contacts with Acting DPR Head Dmitry Trapeznikov yet, there is no time in the head of state’s schedule for Saturday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No [contacts] are planned, the schedule is pretty tight today. There will be an official visit of Azerbaijan’s president, another part of the day will be dedicated to the Sirius [children’s center] and Knowledge Day," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"So, no other contacts have been planned, they are just impossible now," Peskov added.

He recalled that Putin offered his condolences on Zakharchenko’s death on Friday. The head of state expressed the hope that the organizers of the assassination would get the punishment they deserve.

DPR head Alexander Zakharchenko was killed in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on Friday. The DPR law enforcement agencies have detained several suspects who confirmed Kiev’s involvement. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier denied any role in the Donetsk blast.

