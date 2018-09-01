Zakharchenko’s murder is provocation leading to growing tensions - Kremlin

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, September 1. /TASS/. The murder of DPR head Alexander Zakharchenko is a provocation, which leads to growing tensions in the region, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Zakharchenko’s murder, of course, leads to growing tensions in the region, which, of course, is not conducive to creating conditions for prospects for the beginning of the implementation of the Minsk agreements," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, "this is a provocation, without doubt." "It is yet to be clarified who was behind that provocation," he stressed. "Of course, this is a provocation, which has adverse effects on the atmosphere in the region. It is evident that it does not contribute to the settlement process."

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov refrained from commenting on the impact of Zakharchenko’s death on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.