Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea to support Donetsk’s drive for freedom - official

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 8:00 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov said that DPR leader Alexander Zakharchenko was his friend and expressed hope that those guilty of his murder will be found and punished

Share
1 pages in this article

SIMFEROPOL, September 1. /TASS/. The residents of Crimea will support the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine in its drive to be free, the deputy chair of Crimea’s regional parliament told TASS.

"I think that this [DPR leader Alexander Zakharchenko's assassination] will not break the will of Donbass residents. Zakharchenko’s goals, for which he lived and worked, will be put into practice no matter what," Crimean State Council Deputy Chairman Yefim Fiks said. "We, on our part, will do our best to support their determination to be free in the broad sense of human freedom."

Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov said that Zakharchenko was his friend and expressed hope that those guilty of his murder will be found and punished.

"On behalf of all residents of Crimea I express my most sincere and deep condolences to the people of Donbass," he wrote on his Facebook page. "I’m outraged by this atrocity. I’m sure that perpetrators, organizers and abettors of this foul act of terror would not escape justice."

Zakharchenko, who had been Prime Minister of the DPR since 2014, died in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on Friday. He was 42 years old. The blast left two people dead and nine injured, including DPR minister of taxes and duties, Alexander Timofeyev, and the head of a local youth organization, Natalya Volkova. DPR Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Trapeznikov was appointed acting head of the republic.

DPR law enforcement agencies have already detained several suspects in the blast, who confirmed the Kiev government’s involvement, the DPR interim head said. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier denied any role in the blast.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sheremetievo airport to cancel personal reminders for late passengers
2
Europe to become first export market for Russia’s Aurus vehicles
3
Four injured as plane skids off runway in south Russia - emergencies ministry
4
Putin hopes organizers of Zakharchenko's assassination will be brought to account
5
Deputy PM Dmitry Trapeznikov becomes interim Donetsk People’s Republic head
6
Lavrov plans to visit Germany in mid-September — source
7
There is every reason to believe Kiev regime behind Zakharchenko’s murder — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT