Russia to continue mediation efforts for national reconciliation in CAR

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow is set to continue its mediation efforts for the national reconciliation process launched in the Central African Republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On August 27-28, Sudan’s capital of Khartoum hosted talks under the auspices of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on solving the domestic conflict in the CAR between leaders of major armed groups, including organizations, which used to be part of Seleka and Anti-balaka.

"After the contacts the Khartoum declaration was signed that declared the creation of the Central African opposition alliance with the goal of reaching a long-term and stable peace in the CAR," the Foreign Ministry said. The document outlines commitment to respect human rights and ensure free and safe travel of representatives of humanitarian and non-profit organizations across the country.

The declaration confirmed commitment to the African Union’s initiative on establishing peace and security in the CAR and readiness to launch peace process with the central government. The document also expresses gratitude to Russia for its mediation efforts, which made it possible to hold the Khartoum meeting.

On August 29, the Russian foreign minister’s special envoy and ambassador-at-large Konstantin Shuvalov arrived in the CAR capital of Bangui from Khartoum. He met with President of the CAR Faustin-Archange Touadera, who thanked Russia for its effort.

"Russia, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a participant of the International Support Group to the Central African Republic, plans to continue its mediation efforts for the beginning national reconciliation process in the country, acting in coordination with the leadership of the Republic of Sudan, the African Union and also at the platform of the UN and its Security Council," the ministry stressed.

The Central African Republic gained notoriety over numerous coups d’etat and armed conflicts. The domestic political situation deteriorated in 2013 when the Seleka coalition, consisting predominantly of Muslims from the north, took control of Bangui, toppling President Francois Bozize. In response to the militants’ atrocities the Christians and followers of traditional African religions set up the Anti-balaka militia groups, which started pursuing Muslims. According to the UN, more than 6,000 people were killed in the conflict.