Putin congratulates Uzbek president on Independence day anniversary

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 21:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president expressed his confidence that the two countries would continue "to actively step up bilateral strategic partnership"

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulations to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the run-up to the 27th anniversary of the country’s independence. The message of congratulations was posted on the website of Uzbekistan’s leader on Thursday.

Read also

Russia discusses prospects for building nuclear power plants with Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan

"I congratulate you on your national holiday, Uzbekistan’s Independence Day," the message reads. "Russia notes with satisfaction the friendly Uzbekistan’s achievements in socio-economic development, the growth of your country’s standing on the global stage. Relations between our countries based on good traditions of friendship and good-neighborliness are at a high level."

The Russian president expressed his confidence that the two countries would continue "to actively step up bilateral strategic partnership and allied relations as well as constructive cooperation in regional affairs." He noted that this "fully meets the two peoples’ interests and is in line with efforts to ensure security and stability in Central Asia."

Putin also wished Mirziyoyev good health and every success and well-being and prosperity to all citizens of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan marks Independence Day on September 1.

