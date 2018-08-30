Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Eritrea’s foreign minister to visit Russia on August 30 — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 14:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh Mohammed is expected to hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh Mohammed will come to Russia on a working visit on August 30 - September 1, where he will hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at Thursday’s briefing.

"On August 30 - September 1 the minister of foreign affairs of the State of Eritrea will come to the Russian Federation on a working visit. On August 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with him in Sochi on comprehensive bilateral relations, as well as major international and African issues," the diplomat noted.

