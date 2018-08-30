Eritrea’s foreign minister to visit Russia on August 30 — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh Mohammed will come to Russia on a working visit on August 30 - September 1, where he will hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at Thursday’s briefing.

