Russian defense minister notes exceptionally high level of Russian-Chinese relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 12:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Regular contacts between the leaders of the two countries provide a focus for the development of strategic partnership, including cooperation in the defense sphere, the minister said

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese relations are at an exceptionally high level and continue to develop rapidly, said Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu at a meeting with Li Zuocheng, chief of the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission, on Thursday.

"Russian-Chinese relations are at an exceptionally high level and continue to develop rapidly. Regular contacts between the leaders of our countries provide a focus for the development of strategic partnership, including cooperation in the defense sphere," the minister said.

The Russian defense minister noted that the head of the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission held a substantive conversation with the head of the Russian General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov, and took part in a meeting of the chiefs of general staff of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states during his visit to Russia.

