Western aggression against Syria will seriously harm peace process, diplomat warns

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 11:19 UTC+3

The West’s looming aggression against Syria will inevitably have costs and severely harm both the peace process and global stability, says the foreign ministry’s spokeswoman

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Consequences of the West’s potential aggression against Syria will be inevitable and this will deal a heavy blow both to the settlement and global stability, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Read also

Lavrov says US attempt at ‘regime change’ in Syria failed

"We are facing the most serious fears and share them with the world community and with the media, this concerns the prospect of implementing the above mentioned scenario [chemical weapons provocation in Syria and West’s potential strike against the republic]. This would be the heaviest blow both to the Syrian settlement and global security. The consequences of playing with fire are unpredictable," Zakharova warned.

The diplomat stressed that "the use of toxic substances and staged chemical attacks with the goal of making false accusations against the Syrian government and the military related to alleged chemical attacks" are absolutely unacceptable for Russia.

"Damascus does not have possibilities for that at all: Syria’s chemical arsenals were fully eliminated under the international surveillance in 2014-2015 during a unique operation involving the United States," she noted.

"There is only one conclusion from the current situation: the West is dissatisfied by the course towards settlement in Syria outlined by the UN Security Council Resolution 2254. It tries to change the vector of developments in the direction, which would mostly meet the plans of Washington and its allies," the diplomat said.

The West is dissatisfied by the course towards settlement in Syria, she said. 

"There is only one conclusion from the current situation [upcoming provocation with chemical weapons in Syria and the West's possible strike against the republic]: the West is dissatisfied by the course towards settlement in Syria outlined by the UN Security Council Resolution 2254. It tries to change the vector of developments in the direction, which would mostly meet the plans of Washington and its allies," the diplomat said.

ADVERTISEMENT