Russian envoy, Lebanese ambassador discuss return of Syrian refugees

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 21:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian and Lebanese diplomats held a meeting on August 29

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also a Deputy Foreign Minister, held a meeting on Wednesday with the Lebanese Ambassador to Moscow, Chawki Bou Nassar, to discuss the problem of a return home of Syrian refugees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report.

Moscow, Ankara to work on return of Syrian refugees — Lavrov

"The sides discussed the situation taking shape in Lebanon and Syria, with special attention given to the problem of Syrian refugees stranded in Lebanon and their return home in line with the well-known Russian initiative," the report said.

Russia has been promulgating the issue of Syrian refugees’ return to their homeland on various international floors in past several months. Officials in Moscow say the bulk of Syrian territory is now free from terrorists and civilians can return their safely from Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey where they fled during the acute phases of the conflict in their homeland.

The Russian President’s special envoy for Syrian peace settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev visited Beirut on July 26. After meetings with the Lebanese political leaders and top military, he said Russia and Lebanon had agreed to cooperate closely in resolving the problems of Syrian refugees.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
