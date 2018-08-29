Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US state secretary requests meeting with Lavrov during UN GA session

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 20:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The UN General Assembly High-Level Week will take place in New York in September

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has requested a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

Lavrov, Pompeo may meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York — diplomat

"It is about a possible meeting during the UN General Assembly session in New York," the source said, commenting on US media reports about the secretary of state seeking a meeting with the Russian top diplomat.

The UN General Assembly High-Level Week will take place in New York in September.

The Washington Post wrote earlier that "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is trying to reach an understanding with Moscow before a deadline for imposing sweeping new sanctions against Russia for allegedly poisoning a former Russian spy in Britain, said diplomats familiar with the efforts."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, in turn, did not rule out that Lavrov and Pompeo could hold a meeting on the sidelines on the UN General Assembly. However, he said that no specific decisions had been made so far.

Foreign policy
ADVERTISEMENT