Senior Russian, Japanese diplomats discuss US missile defenses

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori have discussed security issues in Northeast Asia, including plans to deploy US missile defenses to Japan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties continued to discuss ways to ensure security, focusing on the situation in northeast Asia, including the US missile defenses issue," the statement reads.

The previous meeting on strategic stability, involving Ryabkov and Mori, took place in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on July 4. The parties discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and arms control issues.

In December 2017, Japan’s government made a decision that two Aegis Ashore batteries would be deployed to the northern and southwestern parts of the island of Honshu by 2023. According to the Japanese authorities, two Aegis Ashore batteries are enough to ensure the country’s security from ballistic missile attacks. In this connection, Tokyo mainly points to the North Korea threat. However, Aegis Ashore systems can also intercept long-range ballistic missiles, including Chinese ones. Thought the batteries are planned to be deployed by 2023, but the process may be sped up. Each of the Aegis Ashore batteries will cost Japan about 100 bln yen ($917 mln).

Russia and China have been opposing the deployment of US missile defenses to Japan, emphasizing that it would negatively affect the regional balance of power.