Russia unaware of US plans to deploy missile shield elements in north Syria — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia knows nothing about the US plans to deploy missile shield elements in north Syria, Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"You should ask our American colleagues about this [the US plans to deploy missile shield elements]," the senior diplomat said, replying to the corresponding question.

Earlier, the Turkish daily Yeni Safak reported about Washington’s plans to place missile shield elements in northern districts of Syria. At the same time, the newspaper Hurriyet reported that the United States was carrying out preparatory work to create a no-fly zone from Manbij to Deir ez-Zor. According to the paper, military cargo planes have already delivered radar stations to the town of Kobani controlled by Kurdish fighters and to the US base in Al-Shaddadi in the south of the Hasakah province.