Diplomat slams report on meeting between US, Syrian special services as ‘fake news’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported that representatives of US special services held consultations with the Syrian government

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow believes that media reports on the alleged June meeting in Damascus between high-ranking representatives of US and Syrian special services are "fake news," Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"We don’t have this information. I think this is fake news as usual," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported that representatives of US special services made a private visit to Damascus in June and held consultations with the Syrian government.

