Russia, China counter Western attempts to monopolize 'right point of view' — envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 13:16 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

The diplomat stressed that, although major Chinese and Russian media outlets are cooperating extensively, it is also necessary to develop cooperation between the two countries’ regional media

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 29. /TASS/. Russia and China take a stand against attempts by Western counties to monopolize "the right point of view," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large in China Yevgeny Tomikhin said.

"Russia and China are jointly countering the West’s attempts to introduce a monopoly on the so-called right point of view and information. Amidst the tough information war unleashed by the West, the [growing] number of the participants and the [geographical] coverage in the information work are becoming increasingly important," he said at the eleventh meeting of the subcommission on cooperation between media outlets at the Russian-Chinese Commission on Humanitarian Cooperation in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.

The diplomat stressed that, although major Chinese and Russian media outlets are cooperating extensively, it is also necessary to develop cooperation between the two countries’ regional media. "Humanitarian cooperation between our countries is gaining momentum. The mechanisms <…> of video bridges and seminars have been established. The biggest players in the media market have established close cooperation, but cooperation between regional media outlets is no less important," he said.

