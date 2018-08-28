Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian government endorses visa waiver agreement with Commonwealth of Dominica

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 23:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian cabinet expects the agreement, drafted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, to help boost ties between the two countries

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian government has endorsed a visa waiver agreement with the Commonwealth of Dominica, says a statement published on the cabinet’s website.

"The draft agreement waives visas for holders of Russian passports valid abroad, including diplomatic and service passports, and citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica who hold diplomatic, service and regular passports, provided their stay does not exceed 90 days in any 180-day period ," an explanatory note reads.

The Russian cabinet expects the agreement, drafted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, to help boost ties between the two countries.

