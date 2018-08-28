Russia calls on Syrian society to facilitate return of refugees

MOSCOW, August 287. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed ways to resolve the Syria issue and the return of Syrian refugees with Louay Hussein, the leader of the Building the Syrian State (BSS) party, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"There was a thorough discussion of the situation in Syria and around it. The parties emphasized the importance of efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 and the decisions made at the Sochi-held Syrian National Dialogue Congress," the statement reads.

"They also highlighted the need to consolidate the efforts of all friends of Syria and its people in order to effectively facilitate the early return of Syrian refugees in accordance with Moscow’s initiative," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.