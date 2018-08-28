Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Salisbury investigation made to 'fit political accusations against Russia', says embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 20:06 UTC+3 LONDON

The embassy demanded that the British side "share all available information regarding the incident with Russia"

LONDON, August 28. /TASS/. UK officials continue to make the Salisbury investigation artificially "fit" the existing political accusations against Russia, Press Officer of the Russian Embassy to the UK stated, commenting upon the Sky News TV channel’s report claiming that experts specializing in face recognition have joined the investigation team for the Salisbury incident.

Lavrov slams as absurd US accusations targeting Russia over Skripal case

"We have to note again that, while no official information on the current state of the investigation of the Salisbury incident is being disclosed, the media continue to spread unverifiable rumors and leaks. Moreover, this issue is being commented not by the police officials involved into the investigation, but by the people, who have nothing to do with it, such as "independent experts", retired police officers, etc.," the embassy stated. "The latest leak, claiming that some "face recognizers", who allegedly participated in the investigation of the 2011 London riots, have been asked to help to identify the "Russian agents", is yet another indication of the lack of serious evidence on this case. If one is to believe that the experts were called to check Salisbury CCTV recordings against photos of "known Russian agents", this is another clear example of the efforts to make the investigation fit original political accusations against Russia voiced just days after the incident [the alleged poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter]."

The embassy demanded that the British side "share all available information regarding the incident with Russia and launch a transparent investigation in cooperation with Russian experts."

On March 4, Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. Claiming that the substance used in the incident had been a nerve agent allegedly developed in Russia, London rushed to accuse Moscow of being involved in the case without presenting any evidence. The Russian side flatly rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.

Chief Executive of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down Gary Aitkenhead said later that British experts had been unable to identify the origin of the nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals.

ADVERTISEMENT