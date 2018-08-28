Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat: BRICS focuses on closer cooperation between members, not on expansion

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 14:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The extension of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is not a priority now, and the five countries should better focus on the development of joint projects, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at the opening of the BRICS scientific and educational program on Tuesday.

"We believe that we should rather focus on the extension of joint projects or joint work, not the number of BRICS participants," the deputy foreign minister said.

"BRICS will be definitely expanding at some point, but this issue isn’t on the agenda now," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko vows abrogation of Ukrainian-Russia friendship treaty will begin shortly
2
Russia may develop electronic warfare aircraft based on upgraded Il-114-300 plane
3
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
4
Military echelon attacked in East Siberia was en route for Vostok-2018 drills — source
5
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters added to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets website database
6
US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy
7
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT