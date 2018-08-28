Russian diplomat: BRICS focuses on closer cooperation between members, not on expansion

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The extension of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is not a priority now, and the five countries should better focus on the development of joint projects, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at the opening of the BRICS scientific and educational program on Tuesday.

"We believe that we should rather focus on the extension of joint projects or joint work, not the number of BRICS participants," the deputy foreign minister said.

"BRICS will be definitely expanding at some point, but this issue isn’t on the agenda now," he added.