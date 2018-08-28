Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia calls on US and Germany to influence Idlib militants with whom they keep in contact

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 12:20 UTC+3

The Russian deputy foreign minister has commented on Merkel and Trump’s appeal to Moscow to influence Damascus regarding the situation in the governorate

© EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Washington and Berlin to influence armed opposition groups and terrorists in Syria’s Idlib with whom they are keeping in contact, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Lavrov comments on disengagement of opposition and militants in Idlib

"We want to call on colleagues in Washington and Berlin, using the opportunities that they have, to influence the armed opposition members and terrorist structures - in the latter case I’m speaking about the US, not about Germany - with which they retain contact," the deputy foreign minister said, commenting on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump’s appeal to Moscow to influence Damascus regarding the situation in the governorate.

German Speaker of Government Steffen Seibert earlier released a statement on the telephone conversation between Merkel and Trump, which says that the German and US leaders called on Russia to influence Syria’s government to avoid escalation of tensions in Idlib.

